Cllr Dianne Nolan resigns from Kerry County Council

Sinn Fein Cllr Dianne Nolan is resigning her seat on Kerry County Council.

The Listowel Municipal District representative was elected to the council on the 11th count in 2014 local elections.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris has paid tribute to Cllr Nolan, who is to take up employment with the OPW in Kilkenny.

She has been a member of the party for 19 years and served as the party’s North Kerry Chairperson as well as spending two years on the National Ard Chomhairle.

Cllr Nolan was co-opted to replace the late Tony Curtin on Listowel Town Council in 2013

Her resignation has triggered a convention of the Sinn Fein party which will take place on September 18th following which a replacement will be co-opted onto Kerry County Council

Sinn Fein has 5 seats on Kerry County Council.

The next local elections are due to take place in 2019.