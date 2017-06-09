Cllr claims FEXCO development could bring hundreds of jobs to Killorglin

An expansion of a global financial services company based in Kerry has the potential to create hundreds of jobs.

That’s according to Kerry Fianna Fail Cllr Michael Cahill who was speaking after planners gave the green light to the proposal.

In late 2012, the Liebig factory at Anglont, Killorglin closed its doors with the loss of 28 jobs.

The 44 thousand square foot factory was built in 1970.

In April, FEXCO applied to Kerry County Council to change the use of the facility from light industry to and innovation hub and offices.

The development will include the demolition of the existing factory administration wing and outbuildings and the construction of a three storey extension to the south façade.

A new staff carpark, entrance and relocating the existing site entrance are also included in the plans.

Kerry County Council planners have now given the green light to the development.