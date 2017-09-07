Cllr calls for signage to highlight TripAdvisor award for Banna beach

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for signage highlighting Banna’s position as TripAdvisor’s best Irish beach for 2017.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris said signs should be erected at the main entrances to the county and would maximise tourism potential for the beach.

Sinn Fein Cllr Toireasa Ferris said Banna is the premier beach in Kerry and it is a bad reflection on the council’s Tourism Unit not to advertise this achievement.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Norma Foley supported the motion and said imaginative and creative signage options should be explored.

Acting Manager of Tralee Municipal District Charlie O’Sullivan said signage could be reviewed, adding they do promote the beach.

The council said Kerry has won numerous TripAdvisor awards but as this is a social media platform the order of merit changes regularly, and it would not be policy to highlight achievements of this nature and it would create an unwanted precedent for other similar signage.

The council has undertaken a campaign to remove the proliferation of unauthorised advertising signs, which it says detracts from approaches to towns and the county itself.