Cllr calls for free Wifi for Listowel to be progressed

Kerry County Council’s Broadband Officer is to be contacted about a plan to introduce free Wifi in Listowel.

Fianna Fail Cllr Jimmy Moloney raised the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting where he told councillors it would be great for the town, could be paid for through advertising and based on models in other European towns.

Kerry County Council said the EU recently announced funding for free Wifi in public spaces, however the deadline for the first call for submissions has now passed.





The council says it is examining the funding stream, which would need to be matched in advance of any application being made.