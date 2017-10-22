Cllr calls for bye-law to make bells compulsory on bikes

A Kerry County Councillor has called for a bye-law to make bells compulsory on bikes.

Cllr Donal Grady told the Killarney Municipal District meeting that pedestrians are getting bad frights as some people are using footpaths in Killarney when cycling.

He called for signage to be erected stating that cycling is not allowed on footpaths.

Cllr Michael Gleeson, who previously raised a similar motion at Kerry County Council, said there is a huge problem in Killarney National Park and he encouraged cyclists to use bells to alert pedestrians of their presence.

Kerry County Council said it couldn’t identify legislation under which such a bye-law on bells could be made.