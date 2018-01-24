Cllr calls for action on hedges on busy tourist routes

A Kerry County Councillor has called for a priority list from each Municipal District of busy tourist routes where hedge cutting will be needed.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said this work should be done before the beginning of the 2018 tourist season and before the hedge cutting season closes in February.

Last year, Kerry County Council cut over 625 kilometres of hedgerows and 304 junctions throughout the county.

The local authority says it has a detailed inventory of critical junctions and lands in its ownership where hedge maintenance is required.

The council carries out hedge cutting on the Ring of Kerry due to width restrictions and the large volumes of tourists on the route along with public roads undergoing improvement works.

However, the council said the maintenance of hedges on a public road is the responsibility of the landowner which is enforceable under legislation.