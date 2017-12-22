Cllr believes there could be viable local authority waste collection service

A Kerry County Councillor firmly believes there is a viable waste collection service that can be provided by the local authority.

Kerry County Council withdrew from the waste collection service in 2011; the council says this followed a comprehensive review of the business, which was losing customers and was financially unviable.

The council said it does not plan to extend the service it currently provides in Killarney, the infrastructural costs alone of re-entering the business would be prohibitive.

Sinn Fein Cllr Toireasa Ferris requested costings to be presented to the next meeting.