Cllr accuses Castleisland politician of trying to carve out electoral area for himself

A Castleisland councillor has been accused of trying to carve out an electoral area just for himself.

Fine Gael Cllr Bobby O’Connell has made a submission to Local Electoral Area Commission saying Castleisland and its hinterland should have its own Local Electoral Area including its own budget and responsibility.

He says areas such as Scartaglen and Currow are linked with Castleisland and not with Tralee or Killarney and are being under-represented:

However, Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae is in favour of leaving Castleisland in the Killarney Municipal District.

She told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today earlier that the area is being well-represented under the current arrangement: