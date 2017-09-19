Clifford Not Rushing Into Any Decision About His Future

Kerry’s All-Ireland Minor football winning captain David Clifford won’t rush into any decision about his future.

Clifford has been the subject of much speculation all year long, with increasing talk of a potential move to the Australian Football League.

However, the man of the match from Sunday’s Final is concentrating on gaelic football for the time being,

Radio Kerry reporter Jason O’Connor asked Clifford if he would take his time to weigh up any options http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/davidfuture.mp3