Clifford Among Kerry Starters Against Donegal

David Clifford is to start for Kerry tomorrow against Donegal in the Allianz Football League.
Sean O’Se, Cormac Coffey and captain Shane Murphy are other notable inclusions in the team which is as follows:
1 Shane Murphy (Captain)Dr. Crokes
2 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys
3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
4 Shane Enright Tarbert
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Gavin Crowley Templenoe
7 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil
9 Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia
10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes
11 Seán Ó Sé Kenmare
12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
13 David Clifford Fossa
14 Paul Geaney Dingle
15 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
Subs:
16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
17 James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion
18 Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys
19 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle
20Matthew Flaherty Dingle
21 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes
22 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil
23 Killian Spillane Templenoe
24 Greg Horan Austin Stacks
25 Brian Ó Seanacháin Ballydonoghue
26 Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan Dingle