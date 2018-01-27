Clifford Among Kerry Starters Against Donegal

David Clifford is to start for Kerry tomorrow against Donegal in the Allianz Football League.

Sean O’Se, Cormac Coffey and captain Shane Murphy are other notable inclusions in the team which is as follows:

1 Shane Murphy (Captain)Dr. Crokes

2 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys

3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4 Shane Enright Tarbert

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Gavin Crowley Templenoe

7 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil

9 Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia

10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes

11 Seán Ó Sé Kenmare

12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

13 David Clifford Fossa

14 Paul Geaney Dingle

15 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

Subs:

16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

17 James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

18 Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

19 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle

20Matthew Flaherty Dingle

21 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes

22 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil

23 Killian Spillane Templenoe

24 Greg Horan Austin Stacks

25 Brian Ó Seanacháin Ballydonoghue

26 Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan Dingle