Clean-up reveals extent of dumping on one of Kerry’s busiest beaches

Men’s underpants, duvets and the bones of a dead goat were among the items picked up from Banna beach over the weekend, during a clean-up by members of the public.

A group of forty volunteers picked up thirty bags of litter from the beach, as part of the annual ‘Clean Coasts Week’.

The most common items picked up, included plastic bottles, cigarette butts and sweet wrappers.





Banna Rescue supported the event by collecting the litter bags, while Kerry County Council helped remove the dead goat and a decomposing seal.

Rachel Geary from Banna Coastcare says the volunteers worked incredibly hard on Sunday to make the beach cleaner for everyone.

But she says that even if people can’t volunteer, everyone has a role to play in caring for the environment: