Several beach clean-ups are taking place in Kerry this weekend.

The Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week will see beach clean-ups in North, South and West Kerry.

Clean-ups at White Strand, Cahervsiveen and Fenit Beach are taking place today.





On Sunday, the Clean-Ups continue on Ventry Beach, Rosspoint and Banna.

Next Sunday, June 17th, Coca-Cola Clean Coast Week will focus on Inch Beach.