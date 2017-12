Claunmaurice met Kilmessan of Meath in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie Championship final replay today.

Unfortunately following an impressive display from Claunmaurice with three consecutive saves by the Kilmessan goalkeeper, the Kerry side lost out to Kilmessan. It finished 9 points to 5 points.

Tim Moynihan reports

A homecoming will take place for Claunmaurice in Ardfert Village at 7pm this evening.