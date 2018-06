Clare manager Maurice Walsh believes their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Final opponents are a typical Kerry team.

The Banner take on the holders in the decider at 4.30 on Saturday in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Walsh firstly discusses their preparations since beating Tipperary in the last four 6 weeks ago





Maurice Walsh was speaking to Clare FM.