Clare Or Limerick For Kerry footballers in Munster Championship Opener

Kerry will begin the defence of their Munster Senior football title with a semi final against either Clare or Limerick.

In the other semi final, Cork will face the winners of Tipperary versus Waterford.

Dublin begin their quest for a 4th successive All Ireland Football title with a Leinster quarter final against either Offaly or Wicklow.

Mayo’s latest quest to finally lift the Sam Maguire will begin with a Connacht quarter final against old rivals Galway.

The Tribesmen will begin the defence of their All Ireland Hurling crown against Offaly.

Galway goalkeeper Colm Callanan says he’s looking forward to playing Championship games at home in 2018.

The All Ireland champions will play two games at Pearse Stadium in the new Leinster round robin series and Callanan says it’ll be good for the team and supporters http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/frankie.mp3

New Dublin hurling manager Pat Gilroy will have to contend with Kilkenny on the opening weekend.

Newly appointed Cork hurling boss John Meyler’s first taste of summer action will be when the reigning Munster champions face Clare.