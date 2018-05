Kerry are to meet Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Clare have beaten Limerick 1-23 to 14 points to set-up a June 3rd clash with the Kingdom, in Killarney at 3.30.

Limerick manager Billy Lee http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/billylee.mp3





Clare’s Colm Collins speaking to Clare FM http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/colmcollins-1.mp3

Clare’s Eoin Cleary speaking to Clare FM http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EoinCleary.mp3

Tipperary are through to play Cork after a 20 points to 9 defeat of Waterford.