Claire Lynch nee McCabe, Cahermoneen, Tralee and formerly of Gortatlea and Mount Lodge, Lisnalong, Co. Monaghan

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 7 to 8.30pm followed by removal at 8.30 to The Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

