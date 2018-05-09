Claims US sanctions will have no effect on West Limerick refinery

It’s claimed US sanctions will have no effect on a West Limerick refinery.

Fears were raised in recent weeks over Aughinish Alumina, as the United States have proposed implementing sanctions due to the plant’s Russian owner Oleg Deripaska.

Aughinish Alumina employs over 450 people directly, with many commuting from parts of North Kerry to Askeaton.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, a global consulting firm says US tariffs on aluminium will have no impact on Aughinish; the only threat remains over the ownership of the plant’s parent company, Rusal.

Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys raised the issue with US counterparts earlier this week, with a view to protecting jobs in the West Limerick plant.