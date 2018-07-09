Claims sewage coming back up into sinks and washing machines in Mid Kerry

It’s claimed sewage is coming back up into sinks and washing machines in Mid Kerry.

Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae is calling for Kerry County Council to urgently give assistance to the residents of Coolmagort, Beaufort to alleviate sewage problems in the estate.





Councillor Healy-Rae says there are serious issues in the 21-house estate, with wastewater coming back up into the residents’ sinks and washing machines.

He says sewage is 20 yards from the public road, and should the issue get any worse, sewage will soon flow on the Beaufort to Killorglin Road.

The Independent councillor adds most silage yards are better equipped to deal with effluent than the wastewater system in the Coolmagort estate.

In response, Kerry County Council says there are deficiencies in the wastewater treatment plant, which has not functioned for years.

It adds the residents have hired a local contractor on occasion to desludge the tank, and remedial works are estimated to cost €140,000.

Councillor Healy-Rae says Irish Water is “getting away with murder”, as it’s their policy not to take over standalone plants which are not currently up to standard.

He and Councillor Michael Cahill called for a deputation to meet Irish Water on the issue.