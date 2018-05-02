Claims passenger in fatal Scartaglin car crash removed her seatbelt prior to accident

It’s claimed the front-seat passenger in a fatal car crash in Scartaglin had removed her seatbelt prior to the accident.

24-year-old Sarah O’Connell from 44 Seán Moylan Park, Mallow, Co Cork, has pleaded not guilty to careless driving causing death, following a single vehicle crash in Knockeenahone, Scartaglin on June 15th, 2014.

Shortly after 11pm, Sarah O’Connell, her 18-month-old daughter and 14-year-old Kaitlin Taylor were travelling from Mallow to Scartaglin when they were involved in a single vehicle accident.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

Transcripts of garda interviews with Ms O’Connell conducted in the weeks following the incident were read to the court today.

Ms O’Connell claimed Kaitlin Taylor had been wearing a seatbelt prior to the accident, however, she removed it to retrieve her purse from the floor of the car.

Ms O’Connell also claimed she was wearing a seatbelt herself, however, this contradicted evidence given by Forensic Collision Investigator Garda James O’Brien.

Prosecutor Tom Rice read a statement prepared by Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, who conducted a post mortem on Kaitlin Taylor.

It read the 14-year-old suffered a hinge fracture across the base of her skull, severe upper spinal cord injuries, and extensive lacerations to her head.

Dr Bolster says the injuries incurred were consistent with being ejected from a car during a road traffic accident.

The trial continues tomorrow morning in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Patrick Meghen.