Claims man accused of Castleisland assault was jealous of ex-girlfriend’s relationship with the victim

It’s claimed a man accused of assault in Castleisland was jealous of a relationship his ex-girlfriend had with the victim.

Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, is facing two charges, including serious assault, arising from an alleged incident which took place in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

Tralee Circuit Court has heard evidence from an ex-girlfriend of both the accused and alleged victim.





In a statement read by prosecutor Roisin Lacey, Katie Cotter claimed she was in a relationship with the complainant in 2015 and had a one-year relationship with the co-accused Sean Lane afterwards.

Shane Fitzgerald of 16 Meadows Court, Castleisland, whose statement was also read to the court, claimed he had begun a relationship with Ms Cotter after her relationship ended with the co-accused.

However, he “kept it quiet” as she was the ex-girlfriend of the victim, with whom he’d fallen out with before.

Ms Cotter said while she was in a relationship with Mr Lane, he regularly “lost the plot”, was jealous over her previous relationships, and often gave her “a hard time.”

Elsewhere, additional evidence read to the court from Dr Martin Boyd of University Hospital Kerry says the victim’s injuries fall within the definition of serious harm.

Closing statements are due to be heard this morning under Judge Tom O’Donnell in Tralee Circuit Court.