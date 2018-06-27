Claims Killorglin can form a strategic point for CCTV

It’s claimed Killorglin can form a strategic point for CCTV in the county.

At the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, Chairperson Niall Kelleher said national polices involving the Data Commissioner has delayed funding applications for CCTV projects in the county.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, says the advantages of having comprehensive CCTV points throughout Kerry are numerous.





He says Killorglin’s location as a CCTV point is ideal for identification and preventatives reasons.