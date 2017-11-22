Claims that Kerryman accused of indecent assault asked alleged victim for forgiveness

Tralee Circuit Criminal Court has heard claims that a Kerryman accused of indecently assaulting a boy over an eight year period asked the alleged victim for forgiveness

The accused man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has pleaded NOT guilty to 38 counts of indecently assaulting a boy aged under 15 at locations in Kerry between 1972 and 1980.

The complainant claimed that in 2008 he decided to confront the accused man in his home about sexually abusing him as a boy.

He claimed the accused said it only happened once and the reason was because he loved him, he said the accused man then asked for forgiveness, the complainant became irate and left the house.

They met again in 2009 when the complainant said the accused man again asked for forgiveness, later that year the complainant claimed the man told him he would be leaving him money in his will.

The complainant’s sister also gave evidence of a phone call with the accused man in 2013 during which she claimed the accused told her there was an incident with the complainant that should never have happened.

Garda Brian McCarthy gave evidence of a voluntary interview the accused man gave to Gardaí in September 2013.

The pensioner consistently denied the allegations of indecent assault and the claims made by the complainant and his sister in relation to conversations.

The prosecution’s evidence has now concluded.

The case continues.