Claims Kerry families getting Family Income Support being refused student grants

It’s claimed Kerry families in receipt of Family Income Support are being excluded from accessing student grants.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says there’s a clear mismatch between how the Department of Social Protection and the Student Universal Support Service or SUSI look at financial needs.

He says a family in North Kerry have been refused a student grant, despite being in receipt of Family Income Support.





He adds that the family have been deemed to be in need of a Social Welfare top-up payment due to their level of outgoings, but SUSI doesn’t take into account the costs they’re incurring.

Deputy Brassil says the Social Protection and Education ministers need to ensure anomalies like this are addressed.