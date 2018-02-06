Claims jobs and school bus service at risk due to condition of North Kerry road

It’s claimed jobs and a school bus service are in jeopardy due to the poor condition of a North Kerry road.

Residents of Fourhane, Listowel brought a deputation to the Listowel Municipal District meeting yesterday.

They’re calling for funding to be allocated to repair the road which serves about 20 households and has been in a poor condition for about a decade.

Local resident Kieran Carey says sumps on cars are regularly burst and tyres damaged because of the uneven surface.

He says their children can’t cycle the road, it’s dangerous for people to walk, the local school bus operator is threatening to pull their service, and jobs are risk because of damage being caused by the road.