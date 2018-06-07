Claims some homeowners in Kerry are being charged up to €14,000 in development levies

It’s claimed some homeowners in Kerry are being charged up to €14,000 in development levies.

Councillor Michael Cahill has called for Kerry County Council and Irish Water to review planning development levies for roads, amenities, water and sewerage connections in respect of new houses.

He claims fees due on standard homes are excessively high and can reach €14,000 in cases.





Kerry County Council says the maximum levy it imposes in Tralee and Killarney is €5,400, while the largest fee in all other locations is €3,000.

The council adds that any connection charges in relation to water and sewerage is a matter for Irish Water.