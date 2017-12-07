Claim embracing green technologies would be good for Kerry

It’s claimed embracing green technologies would be good for Kerry.

Deputy Eamonn Ryan believes the county could receive double subsidies for creating and using more environmentally-friendly sources of energy for heating and transport.

The Green Party leader spoke in the Dáil yesterday about recommendations from the Climate Change Advisory Group, who favour an increase in Carbon Tax, and for coal and peat to be phased out for home heating and power generation.

He favours paying people not to cut turf, citing the value bogs offer through their natural storage of carbon.

The Green Party leader adds off-shore wind sources offer huge potential to the people Kerry, and that the county is the ideal place to develop renewable technologies.