It’s claimed a lack of safety is a daily concern outside a Kerry school.

Councillor Michael Gleeson says there is an urgent need for the development of safety measures outside Loughquittane National School in Killarney.

At a recent monthly meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, Councillor Gleeson urged Kerry County Council to do everything possible to improve the safety of pupils, teachers and parents who access the school.

The council has submitted the location to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport for a low-cost safety scheme.

They add, subject to approval, Loughquittane National School in Killarney could be included in the 2018 programme of works.