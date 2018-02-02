It’s claimed a Kerry village is still in the 1980s

A Kerry village is stuck in the 1980s.

That’s according to residents from Mount, Scartaglin, who addressed members of the Killarney Municipal District at today’s monthly meeting.

Spokesperson for the deputation, Marie O’Connor, says Scartaglin is in a third world state: drains are not opened, footpaths are non-existent, and there is inadequate public lighting.

She says when her children ask what it was like growing up in Scartaglin in the 1980s, she tells them it’s the same as 2018.

Additionally, it’s claimed temporary patching in the village constitutes a ‘waste of taxpayer money’, and no group sewage scheme is in place.

In response, Kerry County Council hopes to get roads in Scartaglin onto the Roads Programme, and sewage scheme issues will be passed onto Irish Water for consideration.

Other issues like overgrown hedges and the provision of lighting will also be considered, yet no guarantees were made.

Councillor John Joe Culloty, who brought the deputation, says some of the worst roads in the county are in Scartaglin.