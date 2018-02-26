Claim victim of alleged serious assault in Castleisland has made ‘significant recovery’

It’s claimed the victim of an alleged serious assault in Castleisland has made a ‘significant recovery’.

24-year-old Seán Lane, of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland is charged with assault causing harm, and with producing a baseball bat in the course of a fight, in an incident at St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland on Sunday January 14th.

At 5.30am on the day in question a seriously injured man in his 20s was found lying in the street by neighbours in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

It’s alleged two people goaded the man to come out of his house – the court heard he came out with a golf club – but then suffered multiple wounds by baseball bat.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and later underwent surgery at Cork University Hospital.

At a previous sitting the court was told the injured man was ‘unlikely to make a full, if any, recovery’.

However at the most recent sitting defence solicitor David Ramsey claimed the victim of the alleged assault has made a ‘significant recovery’ and sought medical reports.

The court heard the State is awaiting instruction from the DPP; Judge David Waters remanded the defendant to the March 7th sitting of Tralee District Court.