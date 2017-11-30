Claim someone will be killed while uploading fishing vessels in Cromane

It’s claimed someone will be killed while unloading vessels in a Kerry fishing village.

A recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District received a deputation from Mid Kerry fishermen, who claim they have no solid pier which to tie boats to in Cromane.

Speaking on behalf of the deputation, Tony O’Sullivan says the fishing industry in Cromane employs 97 people, comprising mostly young fishermen.

Over 2,000 tonnes of shellfish are brought ashore at the Mid Kerry pier, and total fishing activities are estimated to be worth 3.6 million euro to the economy.

However, it’s claimed the unloading process is extremely dangerous, as boats have to be ‘rammed up onto the beach’ and trailers reversed into the water.

Mr O’Sullivan says unloading facilities for fishing vessels in Cromane are ‘draconian’, and he’s called for the provision of a pier in the area.

He also claims the lack of infrastructure in the area has led to a number of serious injuries in recent years.

In response, Kerry County Council says their hands are tied, and national or European funding of between €5-10 million would be required to construct a pier in Cromane.