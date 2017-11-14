Claim proposed amendments to hedge cutting will be impossible to enforce

It’s claimed the proposed amendments to hedge cutting will be impossible to enforce.

Tom Lynch, secretary of the Clare branch of Bird Watch Ireland, says proposed measures on hedge cutting are unpractical and unworkable.

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys, has proposed to allow one year’s worth of cutting of hedges to combat growth.

However, Mr Lynch says road safety can’t be an issue for Minister Humphreys, as any dangerous hedgerows are cut under section 70 of the Roads Act.

The Dingle native adds differing levels of growth, coupled with a range of plants, means it’ll be impossible for hedge cutters to correctly manage hedges.