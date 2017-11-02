Claim that motorcyclist had been travelling at “frightening speed”

A motorcyclist who lost his life in collision near Abbeydorney had been travelling at “frightening speed”, a trial at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Mark Shanahan, a 29-year-old father of one, was killed when the Yamaha motorcycle he was driving collided with a car at Clounametig, Abbeydorney on July 14th, 2013.

Thirty-four-year-old Kelly Ann Roantree of Clounametig, Abbeydorney, denies careless driving causing his death.

Mark Shanahan from Liscullane, Lixmaw and also had an address at Ballymullen, Tralee, died from blunt force trauma to the thorax and abdomen and lacerations to multiple organs, including the heart due to a road traffic accident.

Reading the evidence of Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, prosecuting counsel Tom Rice said there were traces of diazapene in his system.

The deceased was travelling on a Yamaha R1 sports motorcycle, he had borrowed from his cousin, Darren O’Donnell.

Ms Roantree’s neighbour, Eamon Dempsey told the trial he and his wife Claire had been alerted by knocking on their dining room window at around 6.20pm on July 14th, 2013.

He said Kelly Ann Roantree was in a state and was screaming but was not making a lot of sense.

The court heard the man’s injuries were obvious and extremely serious and he had no pulse. Mr Dempsey got a sheet and put it over the body.

He had suffered catastrophic injuries incompatible with life and was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr Michael McGrath.

Under cross examination by defending counsel, John O’Sullivan, neighbour Marian O’Mahony said a motorcycle had passed her on the road “like lightening”. She said she had wrapped herself around the three children with her as she was fearful for them.

Off-duty Det Gda Ernie Henderson said he passed the motorcycle travelling at “frightening speed”.

The trial continues before Judge Tom O’Donnell.