Claim ‘very little’ in terms of social housing being built in small Kerry towns

Very little in terms of social housing is being built in small Kerry towns.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Cllr Pa Daly speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Daly was responding to a motion raised by Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea, calling for the replacement of derelict buildings in small villages with social housing units.





Cllr O’Shea asked that senior management at Kerry County Council consider replacing derelict buildings in small towns with social housing units.

He said in his native Milltown there was ‘one street of total dereliction’ which would benefit from such a move.

Sinn Féin Cllr Pa Daly seconded the motion saying that very little in terms of social housing is being built in smaller villages forcing some social housing candidates into Tralee.

In response Kerry County Council said a new derelict sites officer has been appointed to deal with derelict sites on a full-time basis across the county.

If suitable sites are identified these will be assessed from a ‘value-for-money’ and time delivery perspective.