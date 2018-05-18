Claim Kerry council housing tenants waiting years for essential housing adaptations

It’s claimed Kerry council housing tenants are waiting years for essential housing adaptations to be carried out.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Cllr Toireasa Ferris, who raised the issue at the Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council says that last year 43 properties had minor adaptations carried out, while three extensions were built.





The council currently has 97 applications on hand, of which 30 are waiting over 12 months; they say applications are prioritised by medical needs and the number of works is dependent on grant aid.

Cllr Ferris says people with limited mobility are sleeping on couches waiting for works on their homes.

