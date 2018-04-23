Claim it’s easier to buy drugs in Listowel, rather than a pint.

It’s easier to buy drugs rather than buy a pint in Listowel, according to a local councillor.

Councillor Mike Kennelly made the comment at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, after figures revealed an increase in the number of arrests in the Kerry Garda Division for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

22 offences were committed during the first three months of 2018, representing a 10% increase on the same period in 2017.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers says drug dealers in the county are a scourge on society, and members of the Drugs Squad are turning their focus to intercepting these suppliers.

He claims drugs are available in every town and village in the county, and it’s something the gardaí are hoping to tackle.