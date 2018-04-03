Claim driving test wait having detrimental effect

If you don’t drive in Kerry, ‘you run the risk of starvation’.

That’s according to Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae, speaking at the recent meeting of the South & West Kerry Municipal District on the issue of waiting times for driving tests.

Cllr Healy-Rae claims he knows one constituent who has been waiting 28 weeks for a driving test and a second who has since emigrated due to the wait.

He says it’s unfair for the Government to impose strict regulation on learner drivers and then allow such waits for driving tests: