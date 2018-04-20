Claim up to 70% of UHK workforce leaving or considering leaving their position

Up to 70% of nurses and midwives at University Hospital Kerry are leaving – or considering leaving – their positions.

That’s according to Sinn Féin MEP Líadh Ní Ríadh, speaking following a meeting with representatives of the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation last week.

The Ireland South MEP is warning health services in Kerry and Cork are at serious risk due to staff shortages.

MEP Ní Ríada was speaking after the meeting with representatives from the INMO along with Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire.

She said INMO representatives said – from feedback they’ve received from their members – up to 70% of the workforce at University Hospital Kerry are leaving or considering leaving.

The meeting also heard there are at least ten empty nursing posts within Cork University Hospital.

MEP Ní Ríada said it was “alarming to hear just how dire the situation is from those on the frontline”.

She said approximately 70% to 90% of nurses will not stay after they have completed their training and when nurses leave it puts even more pressure on those who stay, creating a cycle of staff shortages.