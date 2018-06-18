Chairperson of Killarney Looking Good says cigarette butts are bane of their lives

The chairperson of the Killarney Looking Good group says cigarette butts are the bane of their lives.

The comments follow the publication of the 2017 National Litter Pollution Report, which shows more than half of the litter found on our streets is cigarette-related.

Packaging accounted for almost 18% of waste found on streets.





Chewing gum made up 8% of street litter; an improvement from 15% in 2016.

The study comes just ahead of the annual Tidy Towns competition judging.

Chairperson of Killarney Looking Good, Yvonne Quill is encourages members of the public to take individual responsibility for litter prevention.