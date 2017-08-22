‘Ciarraí’ Snapchat Geofilter downloaded over 76,000 times

The ‘Ciarraí’ Geofilter on Snapchat has been downloaded over 76,000 times.

That’s according to the latest data issued by Conradh na Gaeilge who say, as of August 4th, the Irish language Geofilter for Kerry had been downloaded 76,100 times.

Snapchat’s Community Geofilters now available in Irish in every county with 32 designs.

The initiative has been a huge success; 1,200,000 Irish language filters were used on Snapchat within 48 hours of its launch.

The designs were conceived by Irish Snapchatters around the world and submitted by Conradh na Gaeilge.