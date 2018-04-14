Ciarraí.com launched as new online hub for Irish language in Kerry

A new website has been launched in Kerry providing an online hub for the Irish language.

Ciarraí.com – launched by Foram Gaeilge Chiarraí – provides information covering a variety of events, including festivals, ‘pop-up Gaeltachts’ and Ciorcail Comhrá.

The website also focuses on using the Irish language in business including information on the upcoming Gradaim Gnó Chiarraí awards.

Ciarraí.com also includes a section dedicated to Gaeltacht summer colleges in Uíbh Ráthach and Corca Dhuibhne.