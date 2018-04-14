Churchill Quiz Team 2018 Are Natonal Quiz Champions

National glory for the Kingdom and the Churchill Quiz team of Paul Culloty John Flaherty Mike Gaynor and Alex O Donnell who earlier today became the 2018 natonal Quiz champions and in doing so added their 3rd national title in a 5 year period at the Clayton hotel Sligo.

They led from the start and finished with a staggering tally of 74pts out of 80. AFterwards they were presented with their All Ireland medals by the New Uachtaran Cumann Luthclas Gael John Horan. OFfaly finished in second place and Limerick in third.