Christy Wynne, Loreto Road, Killarney and late of Scartaglin

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Saturday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. A Service to celebrate Christy’s life will take place on Sunday morning at 11am in O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney. All very welcome. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care,. House private please