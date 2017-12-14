Christy Quille, Clahane, Lyrecrompane, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday from 2.30pm to 5pm. With removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyrecrompane.   Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.

