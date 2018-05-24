On In Conversation from 6pm Joe McGill will be joined by founder member and president of St Brendan’s park football club Christy Leahy
20-year-old man charged with murdering man in Caherciveen estate
A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man in a Caherciveen housing estate. Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Caherciveen appeared...
Laboratories release Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s smear test slides
The laboratories at the centre of the CervicalCheck scandal have released the smear slides of Emma Mhic Mhathúna. The Ballydavid resident was recently told her...
Man due to appear in Tralee Court this afternoon in relation to fatal stabbing
A man in his twenties is due to appear in court this afternoon charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in...
Cara Credit Union to phase out saving stamps – May 24th, 2018
Pat Duffy, manager Cara Credit Union and Suzanne Ennis Marketing & Business Development Manager on replacing the €2 saving stamps and machines with an...
Christy Leahy – May 23rd, 2018
On In Conversation from 6pm Joe McGill will be joined by founder member and president of St Brendan's park football club Christy Leahy http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/INCONVO23.mp3
Áine’s Story – May 24th, 2018
Áine tells Jerry that she had an abortion which is something that she regrets. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/AineNo.mp3