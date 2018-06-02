Christy Fenton, Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake, Killorglin and late of Stanmore, Middlesex

reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 4 to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. James’s Church, Killorglin for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society.

