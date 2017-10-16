Christopher Smyth, 64/65 The Strand Walmer, London and formerly of Church St. Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel form 5pm to7pm this evening. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass for Christopher Smyth will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery Listowel.

