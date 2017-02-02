Christopher Cosgrove, Main St., Milltown.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing tomorrow Friday (Feb. 3rd) at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 5.30pm – 8.00pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (Feb. 4th) at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

