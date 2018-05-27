Christopher (Christy) Fitzgerald, Dromavalla, Farmersbridge, Tralee

Loving son of Jack and Hannah. Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Monday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Remains will be removed from his residence at Dromavalla, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Tuesday morning at 10am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 4 Review
Gneeveguilla 3-10 Fossa 2-12 Beale 0-13 Castlegregory GAA Club 0-12 Firies 4-18 Cordal 1-8
Park Win Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup
St Brendans Park were 2-0 victors against Killarney Celtic in the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final replay.
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 2 Review
Kilcummin 1-27 Currow 1-14 Kenmare 2-19 Ardfert 0-13 Austin Stacks 1-16 Dromid Pearses 0-9 Ballymacelligott 3-9 Glenflesk 1-15
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 5 Review
Gr A Valentia 3-8 Knocknagoshel 0-6 Gr B Ballyduff 0-15 Dingle 1-11
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 3 Review
Listry 2-11 Keel 1-10 Finuge 4-16 Lispole 3-12 Annascaul 0-12 St Senan's 0-12
