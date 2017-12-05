Christine O’Driscoll née Mc Carthy, Reencaheragh, Portmagee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen this evening (Tues Dec 5th) from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee arriving at 8pm.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR